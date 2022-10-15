Alabama Women’s soccer rises to No. 2 in the most recent poll

The Alabama Women’s soccer team is taking the country by Storm as they have now reached the No. 2 ranking in the most recent polls. The team is off to a stellar start outscoring their opponents 46-9.

The Tide has had an outstanding start to the season at 13-1-1, with the only loss coming to the Miami Hurricanes on the road. As for SEC play, the women are in a good position as they have raced out to a 6-0 conference start with big wins over LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others.

The Tide were barely over .500 in 2021, so to see such a quick turnaround should excite all Alabama fans. The Tide take on No. 7 Arkansas is Sunday in Tuscaloosa in what will be the team’s biggest test of the season. A win could even Catapult the Tide into the top spot.

Well. 2 Alabama soccer isn’t just winning games, they’re blowing out quality teams with a 46-9 scoring edge.https://t.co/xO2ypxUPHy — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 13, 2022

