Alabama Women’s basketball withstands Georgia’s comeback attempt

Alabama Women’s basketball started SEC play with a 56-53 win over Georgia in Coleman Coliseum on Thursday.

Alabama is on a 10-game winning streak, the longest since a 14-game streak in 1996-97.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-4, 0-1 SEC) were able to get the game within one after a dominant second-half performance. The Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0) was able to pull it out with two defensive stops and Brittany Davis making just enough free throws.

Both teams opened the game in press defense, leading to a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Crimson Tide was able to get a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter. Hannah Barber scored nine points in the second quarter as Alabama extended the lead before halftime. Brittany Davis came out of the half with eight points in the first four minutes of the second quarter for the Crimson Tide, but the Lady Bulldogs trimmed the lead to six points going into the fourth.

The Crimson Tide was led by Davis with 17 points and nine rebounds with Barber finishing with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep.

JaMya Mingo-Young provides first-quarter spark

At the first media timeout, the Crimson Tide held a one-point lead, but over the last four minutes of the quarter, the Crimson Tide extended the lead to 10 points. A big reason why is the play of JaMya Mingo-Young, whose Relentless defense earned her a Steal that led to a bucket. She also added two drawn fouls that led to Crimson Tide points.

The Crimson Tide were locked in on defense, holding Georgia scoreless over the last 7:12 of the quarter thanks to six turnovers.

Second-half struggles

The Crimson Tide was outscored 35-25 in the second half, even as Davis warmed up with 11 points after starting with four in the first half. The Lady Bulldogs shot 54% from the field as the Crimson Tide shot 29% and turned the ball over 14 times. Georgia had nine second-half steals and scored 16 points off turnovers. The Crimson Tide didn’t hit a field goal for the last 4:53 minutes of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs did most of their scoring in the paint, with 18 points coming from there, but still struggled on the glass, losing the rebound battle 20-12.

Alabama wins in transition and on the glass

The Crimson Tide forced 21 turnovers and used those to score 22 points and had 20 points on the fast break. The Crimson Tide allowed the Lady Bulldogs to score 22 points off their 24 turnovers and 12 fast-break points.

The Crimson Tide was able to win the rebound battle 37-27, including 16 Offensive boards, but struggled to take advantage with only six second-chance points.

Up next

The Crimson Tide will travel to Tennessee on Sunday at 11 am CT (SEC Network).