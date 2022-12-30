Alabama Women’s basketball withstands Georgia’s comeback attempt

Alabama Women’s basketball started SEC play with a 56-53 win over Georgia in Coleman Coliseum on Thursday.

Alabama is on a 10-game winning streak, the longest since a 14-game streak in 1996-97.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-4, 0-1 SEC) were able to get the game within one after a dominant second-half performance. The Crimson Tide (12-2, 1-0) was able to pull it out with two defensive stops and Brittany Davis making just enough free throws.

Both teams opened the game in press defense, leading to a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Crimson Tide was able to get a 10-point lead by the end of the quarter. Hannah Barber scored nine points in the second quarter as Alabama extended the lead before halftime. Brittany Davis came out of the half with eight points in the first four minutes of the second quarter for the Crimson Tide, but the Lady Bulldogs trimmed the lead to six points going into the fourth.

