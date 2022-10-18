Alabama Women’s Basketball Using Off-The-Court Bonding to Breed On-The-Court Success

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. – The transfer Portal has done a lot to change the landscape of Collegiate athletics in the past few years, and one of the most recent teams to undergo a Massive intake of transfer Portal players is Alabama Women’s basketball.

Head Coach Kristy Curry’s 2022-23 Squad sports six newcomers, with five being incoming players from the transfer portal.

Alabama’s current roster boasts nine players who were Division-I starters last season, including all five Crimson Tide starters from a season ago. Alabama added starters from four different teams around the country: Illinois’ Aaliyah Nye, Georgia’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, North Dakota State’s Ryan Cobbins, and Georgia Tech’s Loyal McQueen. Alabama also added West Virginia’s Jeanna Cunningham through the transfer portal as well.

