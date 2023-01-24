Alabama Women’s basketball struggles in loss to LSU

Alabama Women’s basketball struggled on offense in an 82-47 loss to LSU on Monday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide shot 29% from the field and 19% from deep, both season lows, along with points scored. Alabama started the game 1 of 13 from deep and made only eight shots in the first half.

The Crimson Tide (14-5, 4-3 SEC) kept it close during the first quarter but the Tigers (20-0, 8-0) ran away in the second quarter as they outscored Alabama 28-7. Alabama was unable to make up any ground in the second half but was able to limit the damage.

The Crimson Tide was led by Brittany Davis with 11 points and seven rebounds and Sarah Ashlee Barker with nine points and four rebounds. The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports Women’s basketball coaches poll.

