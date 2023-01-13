Alabama Women’s basketball leading scorers ‘game-time decisions’ for Ole Miss

Alabama Women’s basketball Coach Kristy Curry gave an update on injuries to the team’s two leading scorers before the team’s Matchup with Ole Miss.

Both Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams were injured in last Sunday’s win over Auburn. Davis left late in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on her right ankle. Abrams left the game after the first quarter and was seen after the game using crutches.

Davis and Abrams will both be “game-time decisions” for the Crimson Tide Matchup against Ole Miss (16-2) on Sunday (4 pm CT, SEC Network). The Crimson Tide will also be without JaMya Mingo-Young who has missed the last three games due to personal reasons.

“I don’t have a timetable on JaMya,” Curry said. “I know with (Brittany) and (Megan) we are taking it day-to-day and it’ll be a game-time decision.”

