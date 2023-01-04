Alabama Women’s basketball Hannah Barber is a coaching star in waiting

“It’s not how tall, how short it’s about the size of your heart, your passion.”

That’s what Alabama Women’s basketball Coach Kristy Curry said about rebounding after the win over Little Rock, but as a whole, no player on the Crimson Tide embodies that more than guard Hannah Barber.

Barber has developed into a Lockdown defender and the teams starting point guard. The Homewood native has been starting games since arriving on campus and has started every game the last two seasons. She admits that the player she is today was grown out of necessity, being listed at 5-foot-6 but actually around 5-4.

“I think it was kind of born out of necessity, knowing that I am undersized that could lead to people who are taller than me having advantages,” Barber said. “It was a way for me to stay on the floor, I had to figure out a way to guard especially once I got to college where I wasn’t able to play.”

