Alabama Women’s basketball gets last-second win over Arkansas

Alabama Women’s basketball was able to survive a season-high in fouls to earn a 69-66 last-minute win over Arkansas on Thursday.

Arkansas tied the game with 33 seconds to go on a Makayla Daniels 3-pointer before Hannah Barber hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Arkansas missed a three and then turned over the ball on its final possession.

The Crimson Tide (16-5, 5-3 SEC) found themselves down 11-5 early in the first quarter but then went on a 22-4 run over the next two quarters getting the lead out to 12 in the second quarter. The Razorbacks (17-6, 4-4) were able to close the gap but Alabama led by six at the half. Arkansas used a 7-0 run to take the lead out of the half, but Alabama led by one at the end of three quarters.

