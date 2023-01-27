Alabama Women’s basketball gets last-second win over Arkansas

Alabama Women’s basketball was able to survive a season-high in fouls to earn a 69-66 last-minute win over Arkansas on Thursday.

Arkansas tied the game with 33 seconds to go on a Makayla Daniels 3-pointer before Hannah Barber hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Arkansas missed a three and then turned over the ball on its final possession.

The Crimson Tide (16-5, 5-3 SEC) found themselves down 11-5 early in the first quarter but then went on a 22-4 run over the next two quarters getting the lead out to 12 in the second quarter. The Razorbacks (17-6, 4-4) were able to close the gap but Alabama led by six at the half. Arkansas used a 7-0 run to take the lead out of the half, but Alabama led by one at the end of three quarters.

The Crimson Tide shot 50% from the field and 8 of 17 from deep, a far cry from season lows in the 89-51 loss to LSU on Monday.

Foul troubles continue, grow worse

Sarah Ashlee Barker once again found herself in foul trouble, getting two early fouls against Arkansas after fouling out against LSU. Jada Rice, who leads the team in fouls with 59 ahead of Barker’s 54, also found herself with two early fouls. Rice had eight points before the second foul.

In all five players committed four fouls, Rice, Barker, Loyal McQueen, Brittany Davis and Aaliyah Nye. Hannah Barber finished with three fouls. The 28 fouls by the Crimson Tide is the new season high.

Brittany Davis shines again

After missing the Matchup with Ole Miss due to injury, Davis scored 25 points on 9-of-26 shooting in the last two games against Texas A&M and LSU. That changed early against Arkansas, going 3 of 3 in the first quarter for eight points, before ending with 22 points. Davis went 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 7 from deep. Davis added four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

It’s her eighth 20-point game of the year.

Alabama defense rebounds early

The Crimson Tide had been allowing 55.5 points a game before allowing 89 points to LSU on Monday. Against Arkansas, it was a return to the mean as they forced the Razorbacks scoreless over the last 6:50 in the first quarter, going 0 of 10 with five turnovers in the stretch.

The Crimson Tide forced 20 turnovers overall with 14 coming via steals, led by Hannah Barber’s four.

Up next

Alabama Returns home to face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN 2).