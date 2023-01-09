Alabama Women’s basketball destroys Auburn behind Brittany Davis

Alabama Women’s basketball destroyed instate Rival Auburn, 88-57, behind a hot start and another big performance from Brittany Davis at Neville Arena in Auburn on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide’s 31-point win is the largest win by Alabama in the series since 1996. It is the Crimson Tide’s eighth straight win in the series, tying for the longest in the series.

The Crimson Tide (13-4, 2-2 SEC) raced out to a fast start, holding a 24-14 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to shooting 75% from the field. The Crimson Tide carried a 19-point lead into Halftime as it was able to continue the hot shooting while the Tigers (10-6, 0-4) continued to struggle.

Brittany Davis led all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting. It is her second straight 20-point game and the seventh of the season. She left in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

