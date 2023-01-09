Alabama Women’s basketball destroys Auburn behind Brittany Davis

Alabama Women’s basketball destroyed instate Rival Auburn, 88-57, behind a hot start and another big performance from Brittany Davis at Neville Arena in Auburn on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide’s 31-point win is the largest win by Alabama in the series since 1996. It is the Crimson Tide’s eighth straight win in the series, tying for the longest in the series.

The Crimson Tide (13-4, 2-2 SEC) raced out to a fast start, holding a 24-14 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to shooting 75% from the field. The Crimson Tide carried a 19-point lead into Halftime as it was able to continue the hot shooting while the Tigers (10-6, 0-4) continued to struggle.

Brittany Davis led all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting. It is her second straight 20-point game and the seventh of the season. She left in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

The meeting was the 99thth meeting between the teams, with Auburn leading the series 53-46.

Crimson Tide starts fast

Within the first four minutes of the game, the Crimson Tide went 6 of 7 from the field including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. It was led by Davis’s six points off of 3 of 4 shooting from the field. The Crimson Tide only missed three shots in the first quarter, while going 4 of 5 from deep.

The defense held strong, as the Tigers shot 1 of 3 from the field while forcing four turnovers. It all helped the Crimson Tide build an early 16-5 lead.

Auburn struggles to get points

While the Crimson Tide seemed to score at will, the Tigers were barely able to get more first-half possession end in a made basket than a turnover. The Tigers only made nine shots in the first half and turned the ball over eight times. The Tigers had 33 possessions in the first half and only scored on 12 of them.

On the other side, Alabama scored on 20 of its 34 first-half possessions.

In-state players shine

Hannah Barber, from Homewood, broke out of a mini-slump over the last two games with eight points in the first half, making both of her 3-point attempts. Barber added two rebounds and two assists as well. She finished with eight points before fouling out.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, a Birmingham native who is playing in her first Alabama-Auburn rivalry game after transferring from Georgia, helped fill the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

“Across the stat sheet, I think that’s just my job for this team,” Barker said. “My job is to do a little bit of everything, and that’s my role. I want to do that, and I want to be able to do that. I think that it’s just helping our team if I can just impact in every single way possible.”

Up next

The Crimson Tide will travel to Ole Miss on Sunday, Jan. 15 (4 pm CT, SEC Network), and the Tigers will travel to LSU, also on Sunday (2 pm, SEC Network+).