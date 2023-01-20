Alabama Women’s basketball defense faces important three-game stretch

Alabama Women’s basketball has flexed its defensive muscles throughout the season but now it’s time for them to prove it as a three-game stretch with the country’s top offenses looming.

The Crimson Tide (14-4, 4-2 SEC) starts the stretch on Monday (6 pm, SEC Network) by hosting No. 4 LSU (19-0, 7-0) before traveling to Arkansas (17-4, 4-2) on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network). The stretch finishes with hosting No. 1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) on Sunday on ESPN 2 (12 p.m. CT).

Alabama has flexed its defensive muscles so far this season with only six teams scoring more than 60 points against them, including in all four losses. The Crimson Tide is rated No. 22 in the country allowing 55.5 points a game. That will be tested as LSU and South Carolina are both top-10 in scoring offense with over 82 points a game and Arkansas is No. 31 with 77.2 points.

