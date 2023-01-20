Alabama Women’s basketball defense faces important three-game stretch

Alabama Women’s basketball has flexed its defensive muscles throughout the season but now it’s time for them to prove it as a three-game stretch with the country’s top offenses looming.

The Crimson Tide (14-4, 4-2 SEC) starts the stretch on Monday (6 pm, SEC Network) by hosting No. 4 LSU (19-0, 7-0) before traveling to Arkansas (17-4, 4-2) on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network). The stretch finishes with hosting No. 1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) on Sunday on ESPN 2 (12 p.m. CT).

Alabama has flexed its defensive muscles so far this season with only six teams scoring more than 60 points against them, including in all four losses. The Crimson Tide is rated No. 22 in the country allowing 55.5 points a game. That will be tested as LSU and South Carolina are both top-10 in scoring offense with over 82 points a game and Arkansas is No. 31 with 77.2 points.

Alabama plans to look at this stretch like any other SEC game, with an emphasis on defense and rebounding. The Crimson Tide has outrebounded opponents in SEC play by one game on average but has been outrebounded in three of its four losses.

“It’s going to be just like any other SEC game, to win you got to rebound, defend and that starts in transition, got to limit layups, got to limit paint points and it’ll be no different against LSU and our defense has to be elite,” Kristy Curry said. “The margin for us to give up second and third chance points more than a couple of times is going to cause us problems.”

The Crimson Tide has already faced a top-five scoring offense this year, falling 93-86 to Utah, in a game where both teams shot more than 50% from the field and Utah got to the foul line twice as much as Alabama. If the Tide can take Lessons from the Matchup with the Utes, where they forced 21 turnovers, they could turn the game into Battles against two top-10 defenses.