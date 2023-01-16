Alabama Women’s basketball beats Ole Miss without top 2 scorers

Alabama Women’s basketball showed its depth on Sunday in a 63-58 win at Ole Miss without its top two scorers.

Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams were out due to injuries suffered last week vs. Auburn. Davis was on the bench with a boot on her right leg; no timetable has been announced for either player’s return.

The Rebels (16-3, 5-1 SEC) raced out to an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter as Alabama struggled to hit shots. The Crimson Tide was able to tie the game in the second quarter and trailed by two at halftime. A 10-0 run coming out of half gave Alabama a five-point lead in the third quarter, a lead that the Crimson Tide would keep for the rest of the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button