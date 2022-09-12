Alabama Women’s basketball announces full schedule for 2022-23 season

Alabama Women’s basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

The Crimson Tide will start the season by hosting Alabama A&M on November 7 before going on a four game road trip. Alabama will travel to Tulane, a team they split games with last season and South Florida. The Crimson Tide already announced their participation in the Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. They will face Utah and Wake Forest.

The Crimson Tide plays seven home games including games against Chattanooga and Arkansas-Little Rock. Alabama will end the non-conference with a four game home stand that concludes with North Florida on Dec 22.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-14 season that saw them make the Elite Eight of the WNIT. Alabama welcomes five newcomers and returns seven players from the 2021-22 team.

The SEC portion of the schedule was announced last month and will see the Crimson Tide host defending national champion South Carolina and Auburn. The SEC Tournament will be March 1-5 in Greenville, South Carolina.

