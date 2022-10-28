Alabama Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Season Preview

Kristy Curry’s 10th team has a chance to be special.

In early February of last season, though, no one would have expected that to be the case. Following a massive loss to then-No. 1 South Carolina, the Crimson Tide sat at 11-10 on the season and an abysmal 2-8 in the SEC.

From that point on, a switch flipped.

Alabama proceeded to win four of its final six regular season games, then won two games in the SEC Tournament — advancing to the quarterfinals — and won three games on a run to the WNIT quarterfinals. When it was all said and done, the Crimson Tide finished the 2021-22 season with 20 wins and lots of momentum.

