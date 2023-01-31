Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to bounce back from their biggest loss of the season when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night. Alabama had its nine-game winning streak snapped in a 93-69 loss to Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge over the weekend, but it is still sitting alone atop the SEC standings. Vanderbilt has lost three of its last four games, falling to Texas A&M in a 72-66 final on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm ET from Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155.5.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt spread: Alabama -15.5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 155.5 points

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt money line: Alabama -1400, Vanderbilt +800

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has been the best team in the conference this season, sitting atop the standings with a perfect record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide already notched a road win at Vanderbilt earlier this month, leading by 10 points at Halftime and by as many as 23 in the second half in a 78-66 final. Star freshman Brandon Miller poured in a game-high 30 points, while Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley added 12 points apiece.

Miller has been Alabama’s best player this season, averaging 19.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He is playing a key role on the glass for a team that ranks inside the top 30 nationally in offensive rebounding, and the Crimson Tide have a height advantage in this matchup with three starters standing 6-foot-9 or taller. They have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games and have won six of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt has been extremely underrated away from home dating back to last season, covering the spread in eight of its last nine road games. The Commodores stayed within single digits in losses at then-No. 20 Missouri and then-No. 5 Tennessee earlier this month before beating Georgia in their following road game. They put together another strong performance on Saturday, covering the 9.5-point spread in a 72-66 loss at Texas A&M.

Alabama is coming off a miserable showing against Oklahoma, trailing by 17 points at Halftime before falling behind by as many as 32 points in the second half. The Sooners held Miller to 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting, as the Crimson Tide fell flat after earning their highest ranking (No. 2) since 2002. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in five consecutive trips to Tuscaloosa and has covered in four of the last five meetings between these teams overall.

