Alabama vs. Vanderbilt football preview, Prediction

Alabama is back home to welcome Vanderbilt as both teams open up SEC play in college football’s Week 4 action on Saturday.

Vanderbilt comes in a surprise 3-1, already surpassing last season’s win total, to square off against the SEC West favorite Crimson Tide, at 3-0.

Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team

Week 4 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button