Alabama vs. Texas score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Two of the biggest brands in college football spar first thing Saturday afternoon as No. 1 Alabama visits Texas in a battle of future SEC foes. Since the Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns in the 2010 BCS Championship Game, Alabama has gone on perhaps the greatest run in the history of the sport with six national titles in a 13-year span. Conversely, Texas has struggled in that timeframe, posting an 84-67 record over those seasons.

Bama enters coming off a national championship game loss last season, although it crushed reigning Mountain West Champion Utah State 55-0 in its Week 1 opener. Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian joined the team after serving as Offensive Coordinator at Alabama. Last season, he became the first ‘Horns Coach since Dana X. Bible in 1937 to post a losing record in his first campaign. While Texas reeled in a top-five transfer class this offseason and beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 in its opener, Bama presents a different challenge.

That 2009 title game win over the ‘Horns was actually the Tide’s first in the all-time series; Texas leads 7-1-1. Alabama enters Saturday as a 20-point favorite. Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live scores, updates and highlights all afternoon.