Alabama vs. Texas A&M score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Although Texas A&M came into Matchup as 24-point underdogs to No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies are hanging tough. The Crimson Tide lead 24-17 Entering the fourth quarter on a night in which the Aggies have forced four Alabama turnovers and cashed in three for scores.

Texas A&M forced its third fumble of the game Midway through to the third quarter and recovered at its own 38-yard line. it marched down the field, but wide receiver Moose Muhammed III dropped an easy third-down conversion that forced the visitors to settle for the field goal. Alabama drove right down the field late in the frame, but Will Reichard pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left, giving Texas A&M the ball with a chance to take the lead early in the fourth.

Alabama star running back Jahmyr Gibbs appeared to injure his shoulder late in the third after racking up 138 yards through 45 minutes. That’ll be something to keep an eye on moving forward because he was the focal point of an offense that has been forced to be one-dimensional under reserve quarterback Jalen Milroe.

