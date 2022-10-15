Alabama vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 Highlights

Well. 6 Tennessee Briefly opened up an 18-point lead on No. 3 Alabama in the first half Saturday’s SEC on CBS Showdown before the Crimson Tide rallied to enter Halftime trailing just 28-20. The Volunteers are looking to snap a 15-game losing streak against their SEC cross-division rivals, and they looked Unstoppable out of the Gates in front of a raucous home crowd at Neyland Stadium.

Alabama’s 28-10 deficit in the second quarter marked the largest hole it has faced on the scoreboard since it trailed LSU by 20 points in a 2019 loss. But with reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young back in the lineup at quarterback, the Crimson Tide took some wind out of the Vols’ Sails before the teams headed to the locker rooms with 10 unanswered points to end the half.

Alabama has been plagued by penalties and poor special teams play all season, and things were no different in the first half against Tennessee. Jaylin Hyatt highlighted some early Offensive Fireworks for the Vols with two touchdown catches in the half. Tennessee’s 28 points already in this game are the most it has scored against Alabama in any contest since 2003.

