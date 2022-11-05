Alabama vs. LSU score Prediction by college football computer model

One of two major battles in the SEC this weekend, the game between Alabama and LSU will have a direct impact on how the West Division race shakes out.

Alabama, ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, goes on the road to LSU, which holds the No. 10 position in the CFP polls this week.

SP+ Picks, a Prediction model created by ESPN Analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will go largely along the lines anticipated by bookmakers.

Alabama vs. LSU Predictions

Alabama vs. LSU score prediction: The projection model indicates that Alabama will defeat LSU, 33-22, with a 75 percent likelihood to win the game outright.

.

