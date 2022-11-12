Alabama vs. Liberty basketball score updates, analysis

The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 pm CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa.

First half

— Alabama 40, Liberty 31 (halftime): Sears hit a 3 for a nine-point Halftime edge. Alabama is 6-for-13 after making just 3-for-28 in the opener. Liberty is finding gaps for points near the basket as each team has 12 points in the paint.

— Alabama 33, Liberty 25 (3:31): Brandon Miller still leads the way with 11 points while Alabama made its first 8 foul shots before missing the ninth. Seven of the 10 Alabama made shots for Alabama have assists.

— Alabama 27, Liberty 20 (7:29): The Tide run got to 11-0 before Liberty scored the next 6 points. Alabama didn’t commit its first turnover until the 9:15 mark on the first half. Brandon Miller has 11 of the 27 points while making all three of his 3-point shots.

— Alabama 20, Liberty 14 (11:42): The Crimson Tide are on a 7-0 run over the last 1:17 with Brandon Miller’s 3-pointer putting the Tide up by six.

— Liberty 8, Alabama 5 (3:58 p.m.): Brandon Miller nailed a 3 on the first possession after Alabama went 3-for-28 from long range Monday. The Crimson Tide then missed the next seven shots before the next TV timeout as Liberty made 2-for-3 from the perimeter.

