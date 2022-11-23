Alabama vs. Auburn game score prediction, picks, by college football computers

This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl.

Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year’s edition does not appear to have any national championship implications, but Alabama is hoping to move to 10 wins on the year and make a quality New Year’s Bowl game.

Auburn has nothing to lose as the program struggled through another subpar season and is in the market for a head coach, appointing Tigers Legend Cadillac Williams as interim, and he’s 2-1 so far in that role.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button