Alabama vs. Auburn game score prediction, picks, by college football computers

This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl.

Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year’s edition does not appear to have any national championship implications, but Alabama is hoping to move to 10 wins on the year and make a quality New Year’s Bowl game.

Auburn has nothing to lose as the program struggled through another subpar season and is in the market for a head coach, appointing Tigers Legend Cadillac Williams as interim, and he’s 2-1 so far in that role.

What can we expect from the Iron Bowl this week? Let’s take a look at the major score predictions for the game.

Alabama vs. Auburn score picks, predictions

Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as comfortable 22 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

SP+ prediction: The projection model created by ESPN’s Bill Connelly estimates that Alabama will defeat Auburn, 41-15, a margin of 26.5 points, with a 94 percent chance to win the game outright.

FPI prediction: Alabama has a 94.5 percent chance to win the game, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team’s season 20,000 times. Auburn has the 5.5 percent edge in the game.

Team Rankings pick: Team Rankings projects that Alabama will beat Auburn by a score of 34.8 to 13.9 on Saturday.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Alabama has the 91 percent chance to win the game outright, defeat Auburn 38-16, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 2:30 pm Central on the main CBS network and Streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

