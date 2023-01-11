Alabama vs. Arkansas prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 best bets from proven models

The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to remain unbeaten in SEC play when they take on the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC), who are 3-0 in true road games, have won four in a row and are coming off a 78-52 win over Kentucky on Saturday. The Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2), who are 8-0 on their home court, have lost two of three. Alabama has won two of the last three meetings, but Arkansas has won eight of the last 11, including all five home games during that stretch.

Tip-off from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is set for 7 pm ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-30, including a 20-6 edge in games at Fayetteville. This game is listed as a pick’em in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Alabama picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Arkansas spread: Pick’em

Alabama vs. Arkansas over/under: 153.5 points

Alabama vs. Arkansas money line: Alabama -110, Arkansas -110

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

ARK: The Razorbacks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

Why Alabama can cover



Freshman forward Brandon Miller leads the Crimson Tide in scoring at 19.1 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 8.5 rebounds. He is also dishing out 1.9 assists and connecting on 43.3% of his field goals, including 43.5% from 3-point range, and 83.1% of his free throws. He is coming off a 19-point and seven-rebound performance in Saturday’s win over Kentucky. He has reached double-digit scoring in 14 of 15 games, including three double-doubles. They had a season-high 36 points in a 100-90 loss to Gonzaga on Dec. 17.

Junior guard Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio, has started all 15 games for the Tide and is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 43.3% from the floor, including 41.9% from 3-point range, and 77.1% from the foul line. Sears scored 16 points in each of the last two games and has reached double-digit scoring in 11 of 15 games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Junior guard Ricky Council IV, a transfer from Wichita State, has started all 15 games and is averaging 18.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He is hitting on 47.1% of his field goals and 79.7% of his free throws. He has led Arkansas in scoring a team-best six times and has scored in double digits in 14 of 15 games. He averaged 22 points on 70% field goal shooting and was 8-for-8 at the foul line in wins over Troy and San Jose State to earn SEC Player of the Week honors on Dec. 5.

Freshman guard Anthony Black is coming off a 23-point, seven-rebound effort in Saturday’s loss at Auburn. He is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Black scored a season-high 26 points in an 80-54 win over Louisville on Nov. 21 and matched that total the next day in a 90-87 loss to Creighton.

