Alabama, Texas A&M biggest Losers

The college football transfer Portal window is officially closed! Players still can commit and enroll whenever their chosen institution allows them to, but no new players can enter the transfer portal starting Wednesday. There will be a second, shorter window that will open after spring practices, but for all intents and purposes, the transfer portal is winding down.

Teams may not be done adding players, but they are at least done losing them, for now. Some programs got hit a whole lot harder than others in that department. Others may not have lost a lot, but didn’t or haven’t yet added enough through the Portal to improve as a squad. College football is a business that moves at light speed nowadays, and some schools have just been left behind.

There’s been boatloads of talk about the winners of this first Portal window, but here at ClutchPoints we don’t want the Losers to feel left out. Sometimes it’s necessary to celebrate the failures of programs which pull in nine, even 10-figure revenue streams.

These are the four biggest college football transfer Portal Losers in the winter window.

4. Arkansas

Arkansas, to put it lightly, did not perform well in 2022. They finished 7-6 with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas, but that’s a far cry from the potential SEC West contenders they were viewed as during the preseason, and even after their Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

They lost a lot of players, and a good deal of them were key contributors. Not to mention losing their tight ends Coach to South Carolina to be their Offensive coordinator, and the Razorbacks’ own Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles taking the same role at TCU.

That has nothing to do with the portal, though. While Arkansas has made a couple nice additions—such as Isaac TeSlaa, one of the highest regarded FCS receivers in the portal—they haven’t yet made any true impact ones and not nearly enough of them in general, with just 9 commits compared to a nation-leading 25 departures. Not ideal!

3. Alabama

It’s hard to rank Alabama too high on this list, given the fact that they’re, well, Alabama. They’ve lost some players who were Contributors in 2022, and have only added one player from the portal, although former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is one of the country’s best transfers.

The players they lost may not have been large contributors in 2023, which is why I’m not taking it too hard on the Tide here. That, and Nick Saban has earned a level of trust from people like me when it comes to roster construction.

2. Texas A&M

Remember how I said Arkansas had a national lead in Portal departures with 25? Texas A&M also has 25, but they lost several real contributors and have only added four players. Two of them are ranked as four-stars, which sounds good, but that’s still a net loss of 21 players, some of whom were part of their Incredible 2022 high school signing class.

Jimbo Fisher may have loads of security baked into his contract, but if this kind of thing continues, his seat may begin to feel a bit warm.

1. Florida

Something is seriously going wrong with Billy Napier’s brief tenure at Florida.

The Gators are at No. 1 because they have absolutely whiffed on their biggest position of need at every turn. They’ve lost 22 players to the Portal and added seven, but their biggest position of need was undoubtedly quarterback.

Anthony Richardson is off to the draft, and the Gators thought they’d have high school signee Jaden Rashada to replace him, but that’s obviously no longer the case. They already had former Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz in the fold, but that’s not enough to field a serious program.

They then chased after Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, who elected to remove his name from the Portal altogether. Devin Leary went to Kentucky, Sam Hartman to Notre Dame, and then with one last Hail Mary they attempted to get former LSU passer Walker Howard on campus for a visit, but he chose to instead commit to Ole Miss where he’ll certainly be a backup in 2023.

Napier doesn’t have a long leash in Gainesville, and he’s got a lot of problems to solve in a very short time span.