Alabama Stays Sixth In Both Football Polls

As expected, following its 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday night, the Sunday polls as determined by the sports journalists and broadcast personalities in the Associated Press college football poll and the American Football Coaches Association Voters in the Coaches Poll kept the Crimson tide in sixth place for the second consecutive week.

Indeed, the two polls were identical through the first 11 spots, including Wake Forest (10th in the Coaches) and Southern Cal (11th) tied for 10th in the AP Poll.

Georgia continues comfortably in first place in both polls, followed by Ohio State. Tennessee went ahead of Michigan into third after its stirring 65-24 win over Tennessee-Martin. Clemson is fifth.

In addition to Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama, the Southeastern Conference is represented in the polls by Ole Miss (15th in AP, 12th in Coaches), LSU (18th AP, 20th Coaches), Kentucky (19th AP, 17th Coaches), and South Carolina (25th in both).

Mississippi State and Arkansas are in both polls in the “others receiving votes.”

Ole Miss dropped from last week and LSU moved up after the Tigers upset the Rebels, 45-20, Saturday.

Alabama and LSU are both idle this week and will meet on November 5 in Baton Rouge.

The AP Poll and the Coaches Poll use the same formula, 25 points for a first place vote, 24 for a second, etc. Here are this week’s polls with record, first place votes in parenthesis, and total points:

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Georgia 7-0 (31) 1,530 Ohio State 7-0 (18) 1,513

3. Tennessee 7-0 (13) 1,476 Michigan 7-0 1,382 Clemson 8-0 (1) 1,318 Alabama 7-1 1,266 TCU 7-0 1213 Oregon 6-1 1114 Oklahoma State 6-1 1,064 (road) Southern Cal 6-1 927 (road) Wake Forest 6-1,927 UCLA 6-1,803 Penn State 6-1,783 Utah 6-2,766 Ole Miss 7-1,744 Syracuse 6-1,626 Illinois 6-1,508 LSU 6-2,502 Kentucky 6-2,429 Cincinnati 6-1,386 North Carolina 6-1,278 Kansas State 5-2,272 Tulane 7-1,243 NC State 5-2,169 South Carolina 5-2,113

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

Dropped from top 25: Texas 20, Mississippi State 24

COACHES POLL

Georgia 7-0 (43) 1,550 Ohio State 7-0 (17) 1,516 Tennessee 7-0 (2) 1,424 Michigan 7-0 (1) 1,407 Clemson 8-0 1,325 Alabama 7-1 1,264 TCU 7-0 1184 Oregon 6-1 1,125 Oklahoma State 6-1 1,031 Wake Forest 6-1,949 Southern Cal 6-1,941 Ole Miss 7-1,816 Penn State 6-1,789 Utah 5-2,782 UCLA 6-1,744 Syracuse 6-1,554 Kentucky 5-2,473 Illinois 6-1,469 Cincinnati 6-1,441 LSU 6-2,350 North Carolina 6-1,347 Kansas State 5-2,261 NC State 5-2,259 Tulane 7-1,206 South Carolina 5-2 87

Others receiving votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

Dropped from top 25: No. 21 Texas; Well. 24 Mississippi State.