Alabama stays put in the top 20 of the Associated Press basketball poll
Alabama men’s basketball remained No. 18 in Monday’s Associated Press poll.
The Tide, which was ranked No. 20 in the preseason and No. 18 last week, has a 4-0 record as they travel this week to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.
The coaches poll will be released later Monday. The Tide was ranked No. 16 in that poll last week.
Alabama will begin play Thursday night at 9:30 pm CT in the Moda Center against Michigan State, which entered the AP poll Monday ranked No. 12 after being unranked last week. The Spartans have a 3-1 record, having defeated Northern Arizona, Kentucky and Villanova but losing by one point to Gonzaga.
Alabama won at South Alabama last Tuesday before blowing out Jacksonville State, 102-64, on Friday night. The Tide shot 21-of-46 on three-pointers, including 7-of-9 by freshman Brandon Miller, who leads the team in averaging 20.3 points per game.
Alabama will play a second game in Portland on Friday night at either 8:30 pm CT, if it beats Michigan State, or 11 pm CT, or if it loses to Michigan State. The Tide will face either UConn (No. 20 in Monday’s AP poll) or Oregon on Friday, then wrap up the tournament Sunday against North Carolina (No. 1 in Monday’s AP poll), Villanova, Iowa State or Portland.
AP basketball top 25:
1. North Carolina (47)
2. Houston (9)
3. Kansas (1)
4. Texas (5)
5. Virginia (1)
6. Gonzaga
7. Baylor
8. Duke
9. Arkansas
10. Creighton
11. Indiana
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
14. Arizona
15. Kentucky
16. Illinois
17. San Diego State
18. Alabama
19. UCLA
20. UConn
21. Texas Tech
22. Tennessee
23. Maryland
24. Purdue
25. Iowa
Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.