Alabama State football vs. UAPB in Turkey Day Classic score updates

In one of the nation’s oldest HBCU football classics, Alabama State football will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 98th annual Turkey Day Classic Thursday afternoon in Montgomery (2 pm, ESPN+).

The Hornets (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) are hoping to score one final win to cap off a solid first season for Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Robinson, a former SWAC Defensive Player of the Year who won a Black National Championship with the Hornets in 1991, played 11 years in the NFL as a linebacker.

ASU’s most recent game was a 21-14 loss to Florida A&M at home on Nov. 12. The Hornets led the Rattlers late but gave up a go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes to play, causing their three-game winning streak to come to an end.

