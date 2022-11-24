Alabama State football vs. UAPB in Turkey Day Classic score updates

In one of the nation’s oldest HBCU football classics, Alabama State football will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 98th annual Turkey Day Classic Thursday afternoon in Montgomery (2 pm, ESPN+).

The Hornets (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) are hoping to score one final win to cap off a solid first season for Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Robinson, a former SWAC Defensive Player of the Year who won a Black National Championship with the Hornets in 1991, played 11 years in the NFL as a linebacker.

ASU’s most recent game was a 21-14 loss to Florida A&M at home on Nov. 12. The Hornets led the Rattlers late but gave up a go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes to play, causing their three-game winning streak to come to an end.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-8, 0-7) won its first two games of the season, both against non-FCS opponents, but has lost its last eight. The Golden Lions sit in last place in the SWAC West Division.

What time is the Turkey Day Classic? What channel is it on?

Day: Thursday

Time: 2 pm CT

TV: ESPN+

Venue: ASU Stadium

