Alabama State football faces Texas Southern: Three things to watch

Alabama State football Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has already knocked off a couple of firsts — his first win as a college coach, and his first win at home.

The first conference win is yet to come.

Robinson and the Hornets (2-2, 0-1 SWAC) will attempt to pick it up at Texas Southern (1-3, 1-1) on Saturday (6 pm CT, AT&T Sportsnet).

Here are three Alabama State storylines heading into Saturday.

Creating turnovers

ASU ranks near the top of the SWAC in both scoring defense and total defense. The Hornets have forced at least one turnover in each game this season, and are at six overall (three interceptions, three fumble recoveries). But Robinson’s goal of at least three turnovers per game is one they have yet to reach.

