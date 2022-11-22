Alabama Soccer’s Support Comes from the Past, Present, and Future

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer is about to play its first-ever Elite Eight match when it hosts the Duke Blue Devils on Friday night in Tuscaloosa. Being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide has had the benefit of playing its matches in front of its fans, who’ve maintained a strong presence at the Alabama Soccer Stadium throughout the season

It’s no secret that the school of Nick Saban and Alabama football loves to support winners, but for head Coach Wes Hart’s team, the support from the community goes beyond a shallow, bandwagon-esque trend (although some of those exist too). A lot of the players have been at Alabama for several years, including goalkeeper McKinley Crone, who’s been a soccer advocate on social media, and seen the following grow.

