Alabama soccer’s embracing every moment of the dream season

Every week, it’s another milestone.

First, it was a steady climb of the Alabama Women’s soccer team hitting a new program record for its highest national ranking. Eventually, the Crimson Tide got all the way to No. 1.

Now, it’s a march in the NCAA tournament. Every win is more history for a program that hadn’t won a postseason game until last fall.

By Friday evening, it’ll play for a spot in the College Cup — the sport’s final four. They’ll face Duke at 6 pm in Tuscaloosa in what has been a previously-unthinkable run.

Any single-elimination bracket comes with mental challenges, but this is truly unplowed snow for this Crimson Tide group. So, how are they balancing this unprecedented journey’s ultimate goal with enjoying the ride?

“I think we’ve been very good at just taking it one game at a time,” Coach Wes Hart said. “But with that being said, we’re not shying away from talking about making history. We didn’t shy away from the rankings and that kind of stuff. For us, we use that as validation of ‘Look how good we can be.'”

Alabama (22-2-1) got to this point with wins over Alabama State, Portland and UC-Irvine. Seeding held up in the region as No. 1 Alabama will meet second-seeded Duke for a spot in the College Cup. The Blue Devils (13-4-3) got to Friday by beating South Carolina, one of two teams to beat Alabama this season.

This is a Duke program that’s played in three College Cups since 2011 and came within a win of returning each of the past two seasons.

Alabama had never won an NCAA tournament game before upsetting Clemson last season. So these are two programs with entirely different Bloodlines, but Hart is all about keeping the momentum going.

“For us, it’s always been about giving them more and more confidence and less about trying to knock them back to earth or keep them humble. For us, it’s been how we continue to show them just how good they are. That’s what we’ve been doing and it’s worked. so we’re going to keep doing that.”

Hart knows the way to the College Cup from his time as an Assistant Coach at Florida State. The Seminoles won a national title and finished second in his two seasons there before coming to Alabama in April 2015.

The Crimson Tide got to this moment with an offense unmatched this season. Its 73 goals lead the Nation by a margin of eight to the next-best total. Duke has 44 total goals while playing three fewer games. In terms of shots, Alabama’s 20.1 per game ranked No. 5 while Duke is 83rd with 14.2 a game.

Goalkeeper McKinley Crone had her say by allowing just 15 total goals (0.63 per game)

“It’s really exciting to be a part of what this program has accomplished this year. But one thing we’ve tried to keep in mind is we’re not done yet. And there are bigger things to continue to achieve.”

The Alabama-Duke Winner will advance to the College Cup semifinals set for Dec. 2 in Cary, North Carolina. The national title game will be played at 5 pm CT on Dec. 5.

Michael Casagrande is a Reporter for the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @ByCasagrande or is Facebook.