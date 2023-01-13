Alabama Soccer Makes History with Three Players Selected in NWSL Draft

It was a historic season for Wes Hart and Alabama soccer that ended with a regular season SEC Championship and a run all the way to the semifinals in the College Cup.

Thursday night, the historical success of the season was carried over to the professional level when three Crimson Tide players were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Defender Reyna Reyes became the first player ever selected in the first round when Portland Thorns FC picked her fifth overall. Midfielder Riley Tanner and forward Riley Parker heard their names called with back-to-back picks in the third round with Tanner selected 30th overall by the Washington Spirit and Parker going 31st by Racing Louisville FC. Parker was in attendance at the draft and was interviewed live on the broadcast.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button