Alabama Soccer Looks to Maintain Road Success at Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In terms of RPI, Alabama soccer has reached the mountaintop. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking after defeating the Defending Southeastern Conference Champion Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday.

Coach Wes Hart and company are impressive in many different facets during the historic season, but one area the Crimson Tide have improved the most is away from home.

Alabama’s current road record is 6-1-1, with the loss coming against Miami the second game of the year and a 1-1 tie coming against Utah — the best road record in the SEC. Since then, the Crimson Tide has won six in a row, but according to Hart, there is no secret to the success.

