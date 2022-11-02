Alabama soccer gets win over Mississippi State in SEC tournament

Alabama soccer beats Mississippi State, 2-0 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida.

The Crimson Tide got on the board first with an Ashlynn Serepca goal in the 14thth minute. Macy Clem added a goal in the 33rdrd minute off of a corner kick, a place Alabama excelled in all season. The Bulldog’s goalie Mac Titus had nine saves.

Alabama has extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games and still has not lost in SEC play this season. Alabama will face the Winner of Arkansas-Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Thursday at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network. Mississippi State will now wait to see what comes of its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Here’s what we learned in the Crimson Tide opening game:

Crimson Tide defense stays strong

The Alabama defense gave goalkeeper McKinley Crone an easy day to record her 11th shutout of the season. The Bulldogs had 11 shots, with only three coming on goal. Part of it was that the Alabama offense kept the ball out of their side of the field, but when the Bulldogs were in their Offensive zone they didn’t get many open runs.

