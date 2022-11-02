Alabama soccer gets win over Mississippi State in SEC tournament

Alabama soccer beats Mississippi State, 2-0 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Pensacola, Florida.

The Crimson Tide got on the board first with an Ashlynn Serepca goal in the 14thth minute. Macy Clem added a goal in the 33rdrd minute off of a corner kick, a place Alabama excelled in all season. The Bulldog’s goalie Mac Titus had nine saves.

Alabama has extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games and still has not lost in SEC play this season. Alabama will face the Winner of Arkansas-Vanderbilt in the semifinals on Thursday at 5 pm CT on the SEC Network. Mississippi State will now wait to see what comes of its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Here’s what we learned in the Crimson Tide opening game:

Crimson Tide defense stays strong

The Alabama defense gave goalkeeper McKinley Crone an easy day to record her 11th shutout of the season. The Bulldogs had 11 shots, with only three coming on goal. Part of it was that the Alabama offense kept the ball out of their side of the field, but when the Bulldogs were in their Offensive zone they didn’t get many open runs.

The second half saw the Bulldogs spend more time in their Offensive zone, with getting eight shots but failed to do anything with their shots as Crone recorded three saves.

Midseason report:With No. 11 ranking heading into SEC play, can 2022 be Alabama soccer’s best season ever?

Ball movement leads to an early goal

The Crimson Tide keep the ball in their Offensive zone, forcing pressure on the Bulldog defenders. The constant pressure was due to an effective passing game by the Crimson Tide. Alabama could pass the ball through multiple players and was able to stretch out the Bulldogs’ defenders.

Alabama had two assists on the first goal with the second coming off a Reyna Reyes corner kick.

Alabama attacks early

Alabama had 16 shots on goal in the first half, leading to eight shots on goal and two goals. Seven Alabama players had shots led by Serepca’s four shots and two on goal. The Crimson Tide produced their most shots on goal since the LSU game on October 9, in the first half alone.

The Crimson Tide slowed down in the second half with seven shots, with the last five coming on goal. Alabama had some good opportunities down the stretch but couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half.