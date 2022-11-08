Alabama Soccer Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s official.

Coach Wes Hart and the Alabama soccer team watched Monday’s selection show and learned it will enter the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed. The Tide will take on SWAC Champion Jackson State University this Friday, November 11 in Tuscaloosa.

“Super excited,” Hart said about the team’s seeding. “To be a 1-seed, I can’t even describe the feeling. Looking at where we started a few years ago and where we’re at now, just all the hard work that was put in, it’s pretty incredible.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button