Alabama Soccer Aims to Finish Strong at Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For Alabama Crimson Tide soccer, there’s the short term and long term to think about.

For the latter, head coach Wes Hart and the team are less than a week away from competing in the SEC Tournament as the top-overall seed, with NCAA Tournament seeding still at stake.

Before that however, the Crimson Tide has one more regular season game and it’s against its biggest rival: Auburn.

As far as the standings go, the game is lopsided: Alabama is first in the SEC West with a perfect 5-0-0 conference record, while Auburn is second-to-last with a 1-3-1 record.

