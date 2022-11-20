Alabama soccer Advances to quarterfinal round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama soccer beat UC Irvine 3-1 at the Alabama Soccer Complex on Sunday, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Crimson Tide (21-2-1) will host the Winner of No. 3 South Carolina and No. 2 Duke is Friday.

“First off, credit to UC Irvine,” Alabama Coach Wes Hart said. “They played us very tough. It was very difficult on us in the first half. I thought that they were pretty stingy defensively. But, I thought the biggest adjustment that we made at Halftime was our mentality and coming out with an urgency.”

Here are three things we learned from Sunday’s game.

Physicality is the name of the game

The past two opponents have forced the Crimson Tide to play a bit scrappier. On Sunday, Alabama had 15 fouls. The Anteaters (11-5-7) had 22 fouls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button