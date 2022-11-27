Alabama Sixth In Both Coaches And AP College Football Polls

I usually make a quick glance down the Weekly college football rankings of the sports journalists and broadcast personalities voting for the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll, balloting by the head coaches of the American Football Coaches Association who participate.

Obviously, I’m checking to see where Alabama falls, even though now that the College Football Playoff selection committee has its Weekly rankings, the AP and Coaches polls mean next-to-nothing. I think, though, perhaps they either (a.) have some influence on the CFP selectors or (b.) give a hint as to how those selectors might be thinking.

And so, when I see something like I saw this week, it gives me pause. Or a shudder.

It has nothing to do with Alabama, but consider Oregon and Oregon State of the Pac-12 conference. Both have 9-3 records. So what might separate the two? A lot of people would suggest head-to-head results, although that can change as the season goes along. For instance, Utah is no longer punished for its loss to Florida, Notre Dame forgave its home loss to Marshall in early September. Well, not only did Oregon State defeat Oregon in their head-to-head meeting, it happened Saturday! Both polls have the Ducks ahead of the Beavers.

That’s the situation of teams at the whims of voters.

Back to Alabama, the Crimson Tide rolled over its in-state rival, Auburn, 49-27 Saturday, and Bama’s 10-2 record – the major college football record 15th consecutive year to have 10 victories – includes its final play road losses at Tennessee and LSU by a total of four points. Meanwhile, Ohio State, previously ranked second in the nation, was blasted at home by No. 3 Michigan, 45-23, on Saturday. Yeah. 45-23. At home.

More than a few of those who comment on college football thought it would be Alabama fifth and Ohio State sixth. The Voters in both polls Overlooked or forgave 45-23 at home a few hours before voting and so the Crimson Tide trails the Buckeyes for that fifth spot.

Tennessee is in the top 10 of both polls, seventh in the AP, eighth in the Coaches, Penn State eighth and seventh.

The top ten of both polls have 9 of the same 10 teams with Washington ninth in both. The AP has Clemson 10th, the Coaches have Kansas State at No. 10.

In addition to Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee in the top 10, the Southeastern Conference is represented by LSU (11th AP, 13th Coaches), South Carolina (20th in both), and Mississippi State (25th in both). Ole Miss is just outside the top 25, among “others receiving votes.”

Both the AP and Coaches polls use the same formula, the voting participants rank teams 1-25 with a first place vote good for 25 points, a second place vote 24, etc. Here are this week’s polls with records and first place votes in parenthesis:

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Georgia 12-0 (58) 1,570 Michigan 12-0 (5) 1,516 TCU 12-0 1449 Southern Cal 11-1 1382 Ohio State 11-1 1,313 Alabama 10-2 1,243 Tennessee 10-2 1,195 Penn State 10-2 1113 Washington 10-2 1048 Clemson 10-2,928 LSU 9-3,874 Utah 9-3,849 Kansas State 9-3,815 Florida State 9-3,730 Oregon 9-3,701 Oregon State 9-3,662 UCLA 9-3,618 Tulane 10-2,551 Notre Dame 8-4,384 South Carolina 8-4,358 Texas 8-4,316 Central Florida 9-3,170 Texas-San Antonio 10-2,145 North Carolina 9-3,114 Mississippi State 8-4 99

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Dropped from top 25: 20. Ole Miss, 21. Cincinnati, 23. Coastal Carolina

COACHES POLL

Georgia 12-0 (60) 1,572 Michigan 12-0 )3) 1,512 TCU 12-0 1446 Southern Cal 11-1 1381 Ohio State 11-1 1,312 Alabama 10-2 1,262 Penn State 10-2 1,153 Tennessee 10-2 1,143 Washington 10-2 1039 Kansas State 9-3,930 Clemson 10-2,900 Utah 9-3,872 LSU 9-3,845 Florida State 9-3,739 Oregon 9-3,681 Oregon State 9-3,613 UCLA 9-3,603 Tulane 10-2,558 Notre Dame 8-4,340 South Carolina 8-4,299 Texas 8-4,292 North Carolina 9-3,175 Central Florida 9-3,141 Texas-San Antonio 10-2,127 Mississippi State 8-4 88

Others receiving votes: Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1

Dropped from top 25: Well. 19 Mississippi; Well. 21 Cincinnati; Well. 23 Coastal Carolina