Alabama set to take on Arkansas Wednesday night
Nate Oats and the No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team will be back on the Hardwood Tonight to take on the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks.
The tip off between two of the top SEC programs is set for 6:00 pm CT inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The broadcast can be seen on ESPN2.
Although Arkansas will be down a couple of players, it will not be an easy task for Oats and the Tide in one of the most hostile environments in the SEC.
ʙᴜꜱɪɴᴇꜱꜱ ᴛʀɪᴘ: ꜰᴀʏᴇᴛᴛᴇᴠɪʟʟᴇ, ᴀʀᴋᴀɴꜱᴀꜱ pic.twitter.com/p2ZPf2aR7z
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 11, 2023
Let’s take a look at a few other quick stories that you should know about on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Great semester in the classroom 📚
▪️ Highest Team GPA ever
▪️3 Presidents List (4.0) Members
Adam Cottrell
Delaney Heard
Max Scharnowski
▪️ 5 Deans List (3.5) Members
Noah Clowney
Rylan Griffen
Brandon Miller
Mark Sears
Guess Spears pic.twitter.com/dcYEqJzrSw
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 10, 2023
Success in the Classroom AND the competition floor ✨📝
We had 7️⃣ gymnasts with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall semester!
⭐️: Corinne Bunagan
⭐️: Zoe Gravier
⭐️: Lillian Lewis
⭐️: Sania Mitchell
⭐️: Shallon Olsen
⭐️: Rachel Rybicki
⭐️: Mati Waligora#RollTide | #MTM pic.twitter.com/B6CYwc9sNE
— Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 9, 2023
