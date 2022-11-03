Alabama School of Fine Arts open house Nov. 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s award-winning arts and sciences school, the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA), will open its doors to prospective students and families on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, with sessions at 9 am, 10 am and 11 am

ASFA is Alabama’s only public state-funded arts and sciences middle and high school for talented students that draws students from across the state. ASFA will have its Inaugural class of seventh-grade math-science students for the 2023-2024 school year. Previously, the earliest that students could attend as math-science students was eighth grade. The school is unique in having both arts departments and a specialty math-science department.

ASFA provides an Intensive specialty-focused education in creative writing, dance, math-science, music, Theater arts, and visual arts. After spending each morning on robust academic coursework that exceeds state high school Diploma standards, students devote sustained hours every day to honing their craft, flexing their creativity and developing their unique voice within their chosen discipline.

The annual Open House event allows prospective students and their families to tour the school, meet the faculty, ask questions and learn about the application and admission process. Residential housing is available to accepted students at no cost other than a small commitment fee for those beyond commuting distance.

Students apply to attend the school and go through an audition process. Applications to apply for the 2023-2024 school year will open after Open House in mid-November.

After graduating from ASFA, students are accepted at the country’s top conservatories and universities including The Juilliard School, Yale University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Berklee College of Music and Rhode Island School of Design.

97% of our students attend colleges, conservatories, art institutes, and universities

Offers AP and honors classes and college preparatory programs

91% of Seniors awarded Merit Scholarships (national avg: 22%)

ASFA average ACT score is 26.8 (national avg: 20.8)

Recent graduation class of 55 students earned over $8.6M in Scholarships

Alumni of ASFA include Suzanne Collins, author of “The Hunger Games”; Laverne Cox, Emmy Nominated actress; Wes Chapman, principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre; Ashley M. Jones, Alabama Poet Laureate; and Jorge Nunez a Deputy Systems Engineer for NASA.

For more information about Alabama School of Fine Arts or Open House, please visit the school’s website at www.asfaschool.org or contact Jaronda Little at 205-252-9241 or [email protected]

Alabama School of Fine Arts is a state-funded public school that provides an Intensive specialty-focused education in the arts, math and science to students with outstanding talent from across Alabama. For more information, please call 205-252-9241 or visit our website at www.asfaschool.org.