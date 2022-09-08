Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts several students in the Tribune coverage area

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama School of Fine Arts has announced the addition of several students in the Tribune coverage area to its enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year.

They are among 100 new students from across the state who were accepted into the state’s only Intensive specialty-focused school in the arts, mathematics, and science. After spending each morning on robust academic coursework that exceeds state high school Diploma standards, students in grades 7-12 devote sustained hours every day to honing their craft, flexing their creativity, and developing their unique Voices within their chosen discipline. ASFA currently has about 350 students, and its graduates build on the creative habits of mind they develop at ASFA to establish successful careers in a wide array of fields, serving as innovative leaders, cultural champions, and role models for future generations.

The students accepted into the school this year are as follows:

Jillian Berry, Lee Anthony Harper, Scarlett Martin, and Maddox Good of Pinson in Theater Arts

Reagan Mullinax of Springville in Visual Arts

Saniya Gardiner in the Math and Science program

Makayla Patton in Music

Ella Kate DeRocher and Denise Otali of Leeds in Creative Writing

Margaret Burnell of Moody in Theater Arts

From their campus in the heart of downtown Birmingham, ASFA serves as a boundary-pushing cultural convener, presenting student and professional performances in the state-of-the-art Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. At ASFA, students are embraced and supported by Faculty and fellow students alike within an environment that’s inclusive and accepting of every individual. Dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance. To learn more about ASFA, the Admissions process, and its November 5 Open House for Prospective Students, please see the school’s website at www.asfaschool.org.