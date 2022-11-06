Alabama Roots: Another NFL 1,000-yard receiving season

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Sunday in the Dolphins’ ninth game.

The former West Alabama standout entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Dolphins took a 21-17 Halftime lead at Soldier Field.

When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 39-yard gain in the second quarter, it pushed the wide receiver’s season total to 1,028 yards on 72 receptions.

Hill became the 18th NFL player to reach 1,000 receiving yards before his team’s 10th game.

Already among the 16 players from Alabama high schools and colleges to have recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL, Hill produced the 48th such showing from a player with Alabama football roots.

Hill is the fifth player from an Alabama high school or college to have at least five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Terrell Owens had ninth, Julio Jones had seven, Roddy White had six and Amari Cooper had five.

The NFL 1,000-yard receivers with Alabama football roots included (with annual totals presented as receptions-receiving yards-touchdown receptions):

Don Hutson, Alabama

Green Bay Packers

1942: 74-1,211-17

—-

Harlon Hill, Lauderdale County High School, North Alabama

Chicago Bears

1954: 45-1,124-12

1956: 47-1,128-11

—-

Jim “Red” Phillips, Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Auburn

Los Angeles Rams

1961: 78-1,092-5

—-

John Stallworth, Tuscaloosa High School, Alabama A&M

Pittsburgh Steelers

1979: 70-1,183-8

1981: 63-1,098-5

1984: 80-1,395-11

—-

Ozzie Newsome, Colbert County High School, Alabama

Cleveland Browns

1981: 69-1,002-6

1984: 89-1,001-5

—-

Lionel James, Auburn

San Diego Chargers

1985: 86-1,027-6

—-

Frank Sanders, Auburn

Arizona Cardinals

1997: 75-1,017-4

1998: 89-1,145-3

—-

Terrell Owens, Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City

San Francisco 49ers

1998: 67-1,097-14

2000: 97-1,451-13

2001: 93-1,412-16

2002: 100-1,300-13

2003: 80-1,102-9

Philadelphia Eagles

2004: 77-1,200-14

Dallas Cowboys

2006: 85-1,180-13

2007: 81-1,355-15

2008: 69-1,052-10

—-

Jerricho Cotchery, Phillips High School in Birmingham

New York Jets

2007: 82-1,130-2

—-

Roddy White, UAB

Atlanta Falcons

2007: 83-1,202-6

2008: 88-1,382-7

2009: 85-1,153-11

2010: 115-1,389-10

2011: 100-1,296-8

2012: 92-1,351-7

—-

Julio Jones, Foley High School, Alabama

Atlanta Falcons

2012: 79-1,198-10

2014: 104-1,583-6

2015: 136-1,871-8

2016: 83-1,409-6

2017: 88-1,444-3

2018: 113-1,677-8

2019: 99-1,394-6

—-

Amari Cooper, Alabama

Oakland Raiders

2015: 72-1,070-6

2016: 83-1,153-5

Oakland Raiders/Dallas Cowboys

2018: 75-1,005-7

Dallas Cowboys

2019: 79-1,189-8

2020: 92-1,114-5

—-

Tyreek Hill, West Alabama

Kansas City Chiefs

2017: 75-1,183-7

2018: 87-1,479-12

2020: 87-1,276-15

2021: 111-1239-9

2022: 72-1,028-3 (at time of passing 1,000 yards for the season)

—-

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Atlanta Falcons

2020: 90-1,374-9

—-

Darnell Mooney, Gadsden City High School

Chicago Bears

2021: 81-1,055-4

—-

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Miami Dolphins

2021: 104-1,015-6

FOR MORE OF AL.COM‘S COVERAGE OF THE NFL, GO TO OUR NFL PAGE

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.