Alabama Roots: Another NFL 1,000-yard receiving season
Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 2022 NFL season on Sunday in the Dolphins’ ninth game.
The former West Alabama standout entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half as the Dolphins took a 21-17 Halftime lead at Soldier Field.
When quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 39-yard gain in the second quarter, it pushed the wide receiver’s season total to 1,028 yards on 72 receptions.
Hill became the 18th NFL player to reach 1,000 receiving yards before his team’s 10th game.
Already among the 16 players from Alabama high schools and colleges to have recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL, Hill produced the 48th such showing from a player with Alabama football roots.
Hill is the fifth player from an Alabama high school or college to have at least five 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Terrell Owens had ninth, Julio Jones had seven, Roddy White had six and Amari Cooper had five.
The NFL 1,000-yard receivers with Alabama football roots included (with annual totals presented as receptions-receiving yards-touchdown receptions):
Don Hutson, Alabama
Green Bay Packers
1942: 74-1,211-17
—-
Harlon Hill, Lauderdale County High School, North Alabama
Chicago Bears
1954: 45-1,124-12
1956: 47-1,128-11
—-
Jim “Red” Phillips, Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Auburn
Los Angeles Rams
1961: 78-1,092-5
—-
John Stallworth, Tuscaloosa High School, Alabama A&M
Pittsburgh Steelers
1979: 70-1,183-8
1981: 63-1,098-5
1984: 80-1,395-11
—-
Ozzie Newsome, Colbert County High School, Alabama
Cleveland Browns
1981: 69-1,002-6
1984: 89-1,001-5
—-
Lionel James, Auburn
San Diego Chargers
1985: 86-1,027-6
—-
Frank Sanders, Auburn
Arizona Cardinals
1997: 75-1,017-4
1998: 89-1,145-3
—-
Terrell Owens, Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City
San Francisco 49ers
1998: 67-1,097-14
2000: 97-1,451-13
2001: 93-1,412-16
2002: 100-1,300-13
2003: 80-1,102-9
Philadelphia Eagles
2004: 77-1,200-14
Dallas Cowboys
2006: 85-1,180-13
2007: 81-1,355-15
2008: 69-1,052-10
—-
Jerricho Cotchery, Phillips High School in Birmingham
New York Jets
2007: 82-1,130-2
—-
Roddy White, UAB
Atlanta Falcons
2007: 83-1,202-6
2008: 88-1,382-7
2009: 85-1,153-11
2010: 115-1,389-10
2011: 100-1,296-8
2012: 92-1,351-7
—-
Julio Jones, Foley High School, Alabama
Atlanta Falcons
2012: 79-1,198-10
2014: 104-1,583-6
2015: 136-1,871-8
2016: 83-1,409-6
2017: 88-1,444-3
2018: 113-1,677-8
2019: 99-1,394-6
—-
Amari Cooper, Alabama
Oakland Raiders
2015: 72-1,070-6
2016: 83-1,153-5
Oakland Raiders/Dallas Cowboys
2018: 75-1,005-7
Dallas Cowboys
2019: 79-1,189-8
2020: 92-1,114-5
—-
Tyreek Hill, West Alabama
Kansas City Chiefs
2017: 75-1,183-7
2018: 87-1,479-12
2020: 87-1,276-15
2021: 111-1239-9
2022: 72-1,028-3 (at time of passing 1,000 yards for the season)
—-
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Atlanta Falcons
2020: 90-1,374-9
—-
Darnell Mooney, Gadsden City High School
Chicago Bears
2021: 81-1,055-4
—-
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Miami Dolphins
2021: 104-1,015-6
