Alabama rises again in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama moved up another spot in the College Football Playoff Weekly rankings on Tuesday to No. 7.

The Tide had been No. 9 after taking its second loss of the season to LSU, but moved up one spot with a win over Ole Miss and again after Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.

Tennessee, which lost to South Carolina on Saturday, fell five spots to No. 10, while LSU moved up one spot to No. 5. The order of the SEC’s teams in the top 10 matters for selections to New Year’s Six Bowl games, because the Sugar Bowl will take the top-ranked SEC team outside of the four-team playoff, while the Orange Bowl will take the next -highest team.

Alabama remained one spot ahead of No. 8 Clemson for another week, although the Tide’s chances at making the four-team playoff are effectively gone while the Tigers still have a path.

“Clemson is 6-1 against teams over .500. Alabama is 6-2 with teams over .500,” CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan told ESPN. “They’ve got the two close losses [to Tennessee and LSU], obviously Alabama does. And then that game against Notre Dame, that 35-14 game, continues to be part of the discussion. You look at Clemson defensively. They’ve got some dudes up front that are making plays and doing things, but overall we saw Alabama as being seven and Clemson eight.”

The last version of the CFP committee’s Weekly rankings will be released next Tuesday before its final rankings are decided Dec. 4.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 22)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. U.S.C

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Be Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

