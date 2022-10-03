Alabama QB Bryce Young: NFL Scouts now waiting on injury status

The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.

1) Alabama QB Bryce Young’s status, obviously, bears watching from an NFL perspective. The reigning Heisman Winner went down hard on his throwing shoulder on Saturday in Fayetteville and, in the immediate aftermath, screamed in pain and spiked his helmet. He was back on the sideline for the second half, in full pads, but didn’t reenter the game, and Nick Saban said only that he had a sprained shoulder after the Tide outlasted Arkansas. If this is just a low-grade sprain, and obviously that Young was back on the sideline in pads indicates that could be the case, then this probably isn’t much of an issue. If there’s more to it, it being a quarterback’s throwing shoulder, then … we’ll be talking about it a lot in March and April. Either way, the NFL thinks highly of the kid, even if his size will probably be a disqualifying factor for some teams.

