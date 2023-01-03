Alabama Prospects Galore Headed to the NFL

One thing we learned in Nick Caserio’s first FULL Draft as Houston Texans general manager, a draft in which he was flush with multiple Picks in each of the first two rounds — he likes to draft players from the University of Alabama. In the second round, Caserio selected wide receiver John Metchie III. In the third round, they selected linebacker Christian Harris. They traded up in the draft to get both of them.

It’s safe to say that Nick Caserio (and 31 other general managers) like Alabama Crimson Tide football players. Thus, Monday morning was a good one for GM’s around the league, but particularly Caserio, who may be picking first in the 2023 draft, and has five selections among the first 75 or so picks, because three of Alabama’s best players announced they will be Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, including possible number one overall pick QB Bryce Young:

Alabama QB Bryce Young, the potential No. 1 pick, announced he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, a potential top 3 pick, also officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. https://t.co/UwSCs2tCF4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs declares for 2023 NFL Draft — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 2, 2023

All three players are considered first round talents, with Young and Anderson expected to be gone before the fifth overall pick in the draft. Gibbs, a transfer to Alabama from Georgia Tech, is supremely talented, considered the second best running back in the draft (behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson), but may last until the second round just because NFL teams are hesitant to use first round picks on running backs.

As for where each of these players may fit in with the Texans, Let’s take them one at a time:

BRYCE YOUNG, QB

Young was the Heisman Trophy Winner last season, and with a lesser supporting cast in 2022, he still put up phenomenal numbers in leading Alabama to an 11-2 record and a blowout win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The only knock on Young is his very, VERY slight frame (listed at 6 feet, 194 pounds), but he is near the top or off the charts in every other category. He is the closest thing to a Consensus No. 1 pick in this draft, so if Texan fans want him, you’d better hope the Texans lose to the Colts on Sunday. And it DOES appear that Texan fans want him:

#Penderpoll … now that we know the #Texans will be selecting in the top two in the #NFLDraftwhat/who are you HOPING they come away with? * Bryce Young

* CJ Stroud

* Best Defensive Player Available (ie Will Anderson, Jalen Carter)

* Trade back for more Picks VOTE: — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) January 2, 2023

WILL ANDERSON, EDGE

Anderson is considered the top edge rusher in this draft, and along with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, he is considered among the top defensive players overall, and perhaps the best overall prospect on either side of the ball. The Texans have an obvious need for an edge rusher of Anderson’s caliber, but Anderson winding up a Texan means they will have passed on Young or Ohio State QB CJ Stroud with their top pick. Thus, Anderson as a Texan means some inherent buzzkill.

JAHMYR GIBBS, RB

Gibbs is an interesting prospect for the Texans. With Dameon Pierce having one of the best seasons of a rookie in the NFL, it would seem like a running back might not be at the top of the “needs” list. However, if Gibbs is still available when the Texans pick at the top of the second round (either 32nd or 33rd overall), Caserio should seriously consider selecting him and pairing him with a Pierce as a dynamic duo of young running back horse power. Their Styles complement each other very well, with Pierce as the between the tackles masher, and Gibbs as the Speedy pass catcher.

