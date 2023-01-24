Alabama OC Bill O’Brien Hired by New England Patriots

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The hunt for a new Offensive Coordinator has officially begun for Nick Saban and Alabama football.

Early Tuesday morning, ESPN reported that Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired to serve the same position at the New England Patriots, bringing an end to O’Brien’s two-year tenure in Tuscaloosa. The announcement comes just over a week after former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding departed the team to serve the same position with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button