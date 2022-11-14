Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls

In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).

The Crimson Tide is 8-2 overall with two home games remaining, against Austin Peay at 11 am Saturday and vs. Auburn Nov. 26.

An Oddity of the two major college football polls is that when a team beats Alabama it gets a big jump up in the polls, while the Crimson Tide seems to get little credit for having lost to a good team.

How savvy are the Voters in both polls? Not very, based on the Ultimate comparison, head-to-head, and not just from like Week 1 to Week 12. Oregon and Washington have the same records and Washington defeated Oregon Saturday. And yet, in both polls, Oregon ranks ahead of Washington.

Ah, well.

In one respect it doesn’t matter, because the Associated Press poll of sports journalists and broadcast personalities and the Coaches Poll of those members of the American Football Coaches Association who choose to participate (or, more likely, assign the job to a minion) , are of little consequence at all times, and particularly after the Onset of the College Football Playoff selection committee polls, now underway.

Alabama moved from 11th in last week’s Coaches Poll and 10th in last week’s AP ranking to eighth in both.

Ole Miss was previously ranked 9th in the Coaches and 11th by the AP and is now 14th in both.

To the surprise of no one, Georgia continued near-unanimous in both polls, getting all but one first place vote in the AP and all but two in the Coaches.

There was only one small difference in the two polls in the top ten, which had the same ten teams. Following Georgia were 2. Ohio State, 3. Michigan, 4. TCU, 5. Tennessee, 6. LSU in AP and Southern Cal in Coaches, 7. Southern Cal in AP, LSU in Coaches, 8. Alabama, 9. Clemson, and 10. Utah.

In addition to Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss, the Southeastern Conference is represented only in the “others receiving votes” category with Kentucky and Florida in the Coaches, Florida in the AP.

Both the AP and Coaches polls use the same formula, the voting participants rank teams 1-25 with a first place vote good for 25 points, a second place vote 24, etc. Here are this week’s polls with records and first place votes in parenthesis:

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

Georgia 10-0 (62) 1,574 Ohio State 10-0 (1) 1,501 Michigan 10-0 1,453 TCU 10-0 1,374 Tennessee 9-1 1,341 LSU 8-2 1,218 Southern Cal 9-1 1,152 Alabama 8-2 1,140 Clemson 9-1 1.055 Utah 8-2,965 Penn State 8-2,882 Oregon 8-2,856 North Carolina 9-1,843 Ole Miss 8-2,797 Washington 8-2,693 UCLA 8-2,648 Central Florida 8-2,537 Notre Dame 7-3,495 Kansas State 7-3,468 Florida State 7-3,386 Tulane 8-2,273 Cincinnati 8-2,237 Coastal Carolina 9-1,143 Oklahoma State 7-3 85 Oregon State 7-3 81

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

Dropped from top 25: Well. 21. Illinois, No. 19 Liberty, No. 18 Texas, No. 17 NC State

COACHES POLL

Georgia 10-0 (61) 1,572 Ohio State 10-0 (1) 1,509 Michigan 10-0 1445 TCU 10-0 1377 Tennessee 9-1 1,332 Southern Cal 9-1 1,214 LSU 8-2 1199 Alabama 8-2 1,122 Clemson 9-1 1,059 Utah 8-2,961 North Carolina 9-1,904 Penn State 8-2,859 Oregon 8-2,828 Ole Miss 8-2,824 Washington 8-2,670 UCLA 8-2,572 Kansas State 7-3,547 Central Florida 8-2,522 Notre Dame 7-3,412 Florida State 7-3,364 Cincinnati 8-2,236 Tulane 8-2,203 Coastal Carolina 9-1,179 Oklahoma State 7-3,115 NC State 7-3 89

Others receiving votes: Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; Texas-San Antonio 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pittsburgh 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1.

Dropped from top 25: Well. 18 Texas; Well. 19 Liberty; Well. 20 Illinois; Well. 24 Kentucky.