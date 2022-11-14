Alabama Moves Up In College Football Polls

In the Southeastern Conference, the road can be a tough football place. Alabama has played all four of its SEC road games this year with one easy win (at Arkansas, 49-26), one difficult win (Saturday at Ole Miss, 30-24), and two last-play losses (49-52 at Tennessee and 31-32 at LSU in overtime).

The Crimson Tide is 8-2 overall with two home games remaining, against Austin Peay at 11 am Saturday and vs. Auburn Nov. 26.

An Oddity of the two major college football polls is that when a team beats Alabama it gets a big jump up in the polls, while the Crimson Tide seems to get little credit for having lost to a good team.

How savvy are the Voters in both polls? Not very, based on the Ultimate comparison, head-to-head, and not just from like Week 1 to Week 12. Oregon and Washington have the same records and Washington defeated Oregon Saturday. And yet, in both polls, Oregon ranks ahead of Washington.

Ah, well.

In one respect it doesn’t matter, because the Associated Press poll of sports journalists and broadcast personalities and the Coaches Poll of those members of the American Football Coaches Association who choose to participate (or, more likely, assign the job to a minion) , are of little consequence at all times, and particularly after the Onset of the College Football Playoff selection committee polls, now underway.

Alabama moved from 11th in last week’s Coaches Poll and 10th in last week’s AP ranking to eighth in both.

Ole Miss was previously ranked 9th in the Coaches and 11th by the AP and is now 14th in both.

To the surprise of no one, Georgia continued near-unanimous in both polls, getting all but one first place vote in the AP and all but two in the Coaches.

There was only one small difference in the two polls in the top ten, which had the same ten teams. Following Georgia were 2. Ohio State, 3. Michigan, 4. TCU, 5. Tennessee, 6. LSU in AP and Southern Cal in Coaches, 7. Southern Cal in AP, LSU in Coaches, 8. Alabama, 9. Clemson, and 10. Utah.

In addition to Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss, the Southeastern Conference is represented only in the “others receiving votes” category with Kentucky and Florida in the Coaches, Florida in the AP.

Both the AP and Coaches polls use the same formula, the voting participants rank teams 1-25 with a first place vote good for 25 points, a second place vote 24, etc. Here are this week’s polls with records and first place votes in parenthesis:

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

  1. Georgia 10-0 (62) 1,574
  2. Ohio State 10-0 (1) 1,501
  3. Michigan 10-0 1,453
  4. TCU 10-0 1,374
  5. Tennessee 9-1 1,341
  6. LSU 8-2 1,218
  7. Southern Cal 9-1 1,152
  8. Alabama 8-2 1,140
  9. Clemson 9-1 1.055
  10. Utah 8-2,965
  11. Penn State 8-2,882
  12. Oregon 8-2,856
  13. North Carolina 9-1,843
  14. Ole Miss 8-2,797
  15. Washington 8-2,693
  16. UCLA 8-2,648
  17. Central Florida 8-2,537
  18. Notre Dame 7-3,495
  19. Kansas State 7-3,468
  20. Florida State 7-3,386
  21. Tulane 8-2,273
  22. Cincinnati 8-2,237
  23. Coastal Carolina 9-1,143
  24. Oklahoma State 7-3 85
  25. Oregon State 7-3 81

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

Dropped from top 25: Well. 21. Illinois, No. 19 Liberty, No. 18 Texas, No. 17 NC State

COACHES POLL

  1. Georgia 10-0 (61) 1,572
  2. Ohio State 10-0 (1) 1,509
  3. Michigan 10-0 1445
  4. TCU 10-0 1377
  5. Tennessee 9-1 1,332
  6. Southern Cal 9-1 1,214
  7. LSU 8-2 1199
  8. Alabama 8-2 1,122
  9. Clemson 9-1 1,059
  10. Utah 8-2,961
  11. North Carolina 9-1,904
  12. Penn State 8-2,859
  13. Oregon 8-2,828
  14. Ole Miss 8-2,824
  15. Washington 8-2,670
  16. UCLA 8-2,572
  17. Kansas State 7-3,547
  18. Central Florida 8-2,522
  19. Notre Dame 7-3,412
  20. Florida State 7-3,364
  21. Cincinnati 8-2,236
  22. Tulane 8-2,203
  23. Coastal Carolina 9-1,179
  24. Oklahoma State 7-3,115
  25. NC State 7-3 89

Others receiving votes: Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; Texas-San Antonio 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pittsburgh 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1.

Dropped from top 25: Well. 18 Texas; Well. 19 Liberty; Well. 20 Illinois; Well. 24 Kentucky.

