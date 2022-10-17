Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic roster set for Alabama

The Alabama high school roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic was announced Monday afternoon by the AHSAA. The 36th annual game will be played Saturday, Dec. 10 at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Auburn High Coach Keith Ethridge is the head coach for Alabama. He’ll be leading 16 class of 2023 recruits committed to an SEC program. The teams are comprised of only seniors.

Alabama defeated the Mississippi all-stars 20-0 last year and holds a 23-8 record in the series. Mississippi last won in 2019.

Here is the Alabama roster:

TJ Metcalf, Pinson Valley

Sylvester Smith, Munford

Dallas Young, Gardendale

Seth Hampton, Thompson

Ricky Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville

Jacorius HartLoachapoka

Jahlil Hurley, Florence

Dakar Nelson, Selma

Carmelo Overton, Carroll

Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

Kelby Collins, Gardendale

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

Jyheam Ingram, Muscle Shoals

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

James Smith, Carver

Peter Woods, Thompson

Peyton Argent, Hoover

Bentley Basden, Muscle Shoals

Avery Ferris, Auburn

Wilkin Formby, Northridge

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

koby keenum, Mars Hill Bible

Vysen Lang, Pike Road

Ryquez McElderry, Administration

Stanton Ramil, Thompson

Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones

Collin Dunn Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa

Ethan Crawford Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa

Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood Christian

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery Catholic

Khalifa Keith, AH Parker

Drew Pickett, Russell County

Carter Kelley, Mountain Brook

Davion Dozier, Moody

Braylyn Farrington, Calera

Harrison Knight, Foley

Camera Shanks, Prattville

Amare Thomas, Pinson Valley