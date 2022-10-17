Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic roster set for Alabama
The Alabama high school roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic was announced Monday afternoon by the AHSAA. The 36th annual game will be played Saturday, Dec. 10 at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Auburn High Coach Keith Ethridge is the head coach for Alabama. He’ll be leading 16 class of 2023 recruits committed to an SEC program. The teams are comprised of only seniors.
Alabama defeated the Mississippi all-stars 20-0 last year and holds a 23-8 record in the series. Mississippi last won in 2019.
Here is the Alabama roster:
TJ Metcalf, Pinson Valley
Sylvester Smith, Munford
Dallas Young, Gardendale
Seth Hampton, Thompson
Ricky Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville
Jacorius HartLoachapoka
Jahlil Hurley, Florence
Dakar Nelson, Selma
Carmelo Overton, Carroll
Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
Kelby Collins, Gardendale
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
Jyheam Ingram, Muscle Shoals
Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
James Smith, Carver
Peter Woods, Thompson
Peyton Argent, Hoover
Bentley Basden, Muscle Shoals
Avery Ferris, Auburn
Wilkin Formby, Northridge
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
koby keenum, Mars Hill Bible
Vysen Lang, Pike Road
Ryquez McElderry, Administration
Stanton Ramil, Thompson
Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones
Collin Dunn Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa
Ethan Crawford Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa
Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood Christian
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery Catholic
Khalifa Keith, AH Parker
Drew Pickett, Russell County
Carter Kelley, Mountain Brook
Davion Dozier, Moody
Braylyn Farrington, Calera
Harrison Knight, Foley
Camera Shanks, Prattville
Amare Thomas, Pinson Valley