Alabama Men’s Basketball Becoming a Big-Ticket Team

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will try and be Giant killers once again.

Granted, No. 4 Alabama is ranked higher than No. 15 Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs have had the best record in college basketball over the last three seasons at 90-7 (92.8 percent), and are 8-3 this year.

Mark Few is bringing arguably the best program in the West to the CM Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., with tipoff set for noon CT (CBS).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button