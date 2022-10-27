Alabama Men’s Basketball: 2022-23 Season Preview

After a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, Alabama men’s basketball looks to recapture the magic that it possessed back during the previous season that saw the Crimson Tide win the SEC Tournament and make it all the way to the Sweet 16.

And this year, the odds seem to be in the team’s favor.

Despite adding eight new players to the team in four freshmen and four transfers, Alabama basketball has the Deepest roster that it has had since head Coach Nate Oats’ arrival in Tuscaloosa in 2019. At SEC Tipoff ’23, Oats addressed how confident he is with his current roster.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button