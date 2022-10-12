Alabama meets Tennessee, Michigan hosts Penn State

Several unbeaten teams have prime opportunities to stake their claim in the College Football Playoff picture in Week 7, which makes our predictions for Saturday of utmost importance heading into midseason. Sixth-ranked Tennessee will try and end a 15-game losing streak against Alabama at a sold-out Neyland Stadium while Penn State and Michigan crash helmets in Ann Arbor with the victor posing as the top challenger to No. 1 Ohio State at the top of the Big Ten.

There’s also games to watch in the Pac-12 and Big 12 respectively as USC takes its perfect record on the road as an underdog to Utah and Oklahoma State-TCU Engage in a Matchup of top 15 unbeatens. This should be one of the nation’s most exciting weekends of the season with major poll fluctuation coming as a result.

Season results: Brad Crawford (35-15 overall; 27-22-1 against the spread); Chris Hummer (35-15 overall; 30-19-1 ATS). Nearing the Midway point of the season, we’re both well above .500 against the spread and after Hummer’s 7-3 week, he has taken a three-game lead on yours truly. There’s ground to make up this weekend.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are our Picks straight up and against the spread for Week 7’s biggest games.