Alabama looked like the best team in Week 4, Georgia had an off-game

The SEC power rankings have also been scrambled this week as a result of some eyebrow-raising results:

In the SEC, South Carolina has moved its home game with South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday night, and Florida’s home game with Eastern Washington has been moved from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday.

ATHENS — An interesting weekend of Collegiate football is ahead with some games already being rescheduled on account of Hurricane Ian.

The Wildcats survived an ugly battle with Northern Illinois, 31-23, but they get star running back Chris Rodriquez back in the lineup this week at Ole Miss.

5. Be Miss

Tulsa gave the Rebels all they wanted, outscoring Ole Miss 10-0 in the second half in a 35-27 loss. The Rebels rushed for 308 yards and passed for only 154.

6. LSU

The Bayou Bengals are third in the SEC and 12th in the Nation in total defense and riding a wave of momentum heading to Auburn for a 7 pm game on Saturday.

7. Arkansas

It was a heartbreaking 23-21 loss for the Razorbacks to Texas A&M, but Coach Sam Pittman had the better team and the upcoming home game with Alabama will be worth keeping an eye on.

8. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs got their momentum back by handling a Mid-American Conference program — Bowling Green — like an SEC team should, 45-14.

9. Florida

The Gators have some teeth with Anthony Richardson accounting for 4 TDs and 515 yards of offense (453 passing) against Tennessee in his first career road start.

10. Texas A&M