Alabama lands No. 19 spot in 247Sports countdown

G Jahvon Quinerly: Quinerly (6-1 175) is returning from an ACL injury he sustained in Alabama’s NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame, and it’ll take him a bit this year to return. Quinerly averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists per game last year, but saw his 3-point shooting percentage plummet from 43.3% as a sophomore to 28.1% as a junior. When Quinerly returns, will he push into the starting lineup? Will he go back to stalwart off the bench as he was his sophomore year? And what exactly can Alabama expect from him? Those are all fair questions when projecting Quinerly’s impact this season. Because when he’s on and playing well, he can elevate Alabama’s ceiling.

F Darius Miles: Miles (6-6 185) saw his role jump as a sophomore, from 4.3 minutes per game to 17.2 minutes per contest. And now he’s one of multiple players still competing for a potential starting spot. According to KenPom, three of Alabama’s four most-used lineups in the final five games of the season featured Miles at the four. Miles is bouncy, can rebound and has shown encouraging shooting flashes at times. If that becomes a more consistent part of his game, he could play starter-type minutes.

F Noah Gurley: Gurley (6-8 215) found a role after transferring in from Furman, logging 18 minutes a game. He played both the four and the five, and can play alongside Bediako or replace him. Gurley has some stretch capabilities; he made 36.3% of his 3-point attempts and had 1.5 3-point makes per game in his last two years at Furman before making 25.4% of his 3s last year. Expect a bounce-back shooting season and Gurley to provide solid depth at multiple spots.

G Jaden Bradley: The No. 5 point guard and No. 27 overall player in 247Sports’ rankings, Bradley (6-3 185) is a more traditional point guard who thrives in creating looks for his teammates. It will be interesting to see how he’s deployed with Alabama’s other guards, as Bradley doesn’t have a full-fledged scoring game yet and needs to improve his jumper, but if he defends and distributes, he’ll have a role this year and a chance to become a major piece down the line.

G Rylan Griffen: Alabama always seems to have a player like Griffen (6-5 180), a slender player who can generate points in a hurry. He’s a three-level scorer but will need to tone down the mid-range Jumpers in an offense predicated on shots from deep and at the rim. The No. 2 shooting guard and No. 43 overall player, Griffen should find playing time, even in a deep wing group.

F Nick Pringle: Alabama has had success tapping into the junior college ranks in the past, and Pringle (6-9 220) is the top-ranked power forward and No. 5 overall JUCO players in the 2022 class. Pringle is a run-and-jump athlete who could thrive playing a high-energy role off the bench. At this point, he looks like a sub at the fifth spot, and he could push Gurley for off-the-bench minutes with the two boasting differing skill sets.

F Noah Clowney: Clowney (6-10 215) likely has more upside than Pringle, but might not be as equipped to tap into said potential this season. The No. 18 power forward and No. 96 player in the country does have plenty of ability and a number of tools for Oats to try to develop as Clowney works to add strength and overall polish.